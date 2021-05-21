Next at South Towne: Hobby Lobby relocating out and a new store for vacant Shopko site

Major changes are coming to South Towne Mall in Monona with Hobby Lobby leaving for West Towne and a home decor store seeking to move into the large space vacated by Shopko's closure in May 2019.

Hobby Lobby, an arts-and-crafts chain that also handles picture framing, jewelry making, fabrics, floral and wedding supplies, home decor, and more that's based in Oklahoma City will be closing its current, roughly 51,000-square-foot store at 2351 W. Broadway and opening a new one at the former Sears store at West Towne at the end of June or early July.

Meanwhile, Floor & Decor Outlets of America, based in Atlanta, which sells hard surface flooring, vanities, sinks, counter tops and accessory products for installation, is seeking to occupy 81,500 square feet of the 98,000-square-foot former Shopko store at 2101 W. Broadway.

The main 224,000-square-foot structure at South Towne currently hosts Hobby Lobby, Dollar Tree, Pure Hockey, Planet Fitness and Kohl's. The structure, which is owned by three entities, and parking lots cover about 20 acres on the Beltline.