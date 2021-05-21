Next at South Towne: Hobby Lobby relocating out and a new store for vacant Shopko site

Major changes are coming to South Towne Mall in Monona with Hobby Lobby leaving for West Towne and a home decor store seeking to move into the large space vacated by Shopko's closure in May 2019.
Hobby Lobby, an arts-and-crafts chain that also handles picture framing, jewelry making, fabrics, floral and wedding supplies, home decor, and more that's based in Oklahoma City will be closing its current, roughly 51,000-square-foot store at 2351 W. Broadway and opening a new one at the former Sears store at West Towne at the end of June or early July.
Meanwhile, Floor & Decor Outlets of America, based in Atlanta, which sells hard surface flooring, vanities, sinks, counter tops and accessory products for installation, is seeking to occupy 81,500 square feet of the 98,000-square-foot former Shopko store at 2101 W. Broadway.
The main 224,000-square-foot structure at South Towne currently hosts Hobby Lobby, Dollar Tree, Pure Hockey, Planet Fitness and Kohl's. The structure, which is owned by three entities, and parking lots cover about 20 acres on the Beltline.
Hobby Lobby, the nation’s largest privately owned arts and crafts retailer with 22 locations in Wisconsin, is preparing to move to the 56,000-square-foot former Sears store this summer.
"The success of our stores in Wisconsin is a good indicator that Madison shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer in the craft and home decor market,” Kelly Black, Hobby Lobby director of advertising said in a statement.
The company did not say why it is closing the South Towne store and opening one at West Towne.
Floor & Decor, which has a store in Brookfield, has an application with Monona to occupy 81,500 square feet of the former Shopko space with the remaining 16,788 square feet of space marketed for retail use, the application says. Floor & Decor, which projects 40 to 50 employees at the location, intends building improvements including a new storefront entrance and updates to the façade to match its corporate brand, and improvements to the parking lot.
The applicant had a prehearing conference on May 10 and is hoping to receive zoning approval from the city's Plan Commission in June.