New wineries tout their views and alter their business plans amid COVID-19 pandemic

They expect to sell out of Weggy Winery wine by next spring and begin adding Wild Hills wine to the inventory later this summer with wine made last fall that is being stored in stainless steel tanks.

The coronavirus, however, was never part of the plan. Tour buses no longer come and music events have been canceled. For now, the tables and chairs in the tasting room have been removed in favor of outdoor seating.

“It really wasn’t on our risk assessment bingo card,” Colleen Halverson, 40, said last week of the pandemic. “But we’ll get thought this. We really want to do this right. Our focus will really be on the outdoors because a lot of people don’t want to do some of the normal things they had been doing (before COVID-19). It’s going to be a whole experience for people when they come here.”

170-plus years

Wisconsin has a long history with grapes and wineries. The first commercial vines were planted in the town of Roxbury in the late 1840s by Hungarian Count Agoston Haraszthy, who later became known as the founder of the California wine industry. German immigrant Peter Kehl then took over the site and made wine on the grounds until 1899.