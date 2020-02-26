New test for COVID-19 coronavirus from China developed with Promega tools

A new test for the new coronavirus that emerged in China late last year was developed by a Utah company using lab tools from Fitchburg-based Promega Corp., the companies said Tuesday.

Co-Diagnostics, of Salt Lake City, said the test, called the Logix Smart Coronavirus COVID-19 Test, has been approved in Europe. It is different from a test for the virus that was developed in China shortly after the outbreak began.

The new test uses Co-Diagnostics technology to detect the presence of ribonucleic acid, or RNA, produced by the new coronavirus. The virus can cause the disease known as COVID-19.

Co-Diagnostics used a Promega tool called a PCR Optimization Kit, which involves a method known as polymerase chain reaction, in which millions of copies are made of a small sample of DNA to study and measure it.

Promega, which has more than 1,680 employees, including about 1,055 at its Fitchburg headquarters, has worked with Co-Diagnostics over the last five years to customize its tools for various tests, Promega said. Promega makes more than 4,000 life sciences and diagnostic products.

In 2016, when the Zika virus outbreak primarily hit Central and South America, Co-Diagnostics worked with Promega to customize its materials for Zika testing.

Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.