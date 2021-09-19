New report outlines Madison's potential as artificial intelligence hub

The regions, including Madison and 20 others, that lacked companies commercializing AI were put into the “federal research and contracting centers” category. In addition, there were 90 communities that demonstrated potential for adopting AI. The remaining 261 had little to no AI activity, Muro said.

Even though Madison has yet to gain “early adopter” status, Muro said he is optimistic that will happen within the next decade. He said the region is a “social ecosystem” that has found its dynamic niche in the tech sector.

And why not?

There are some local business leaders and UW-Madison faculty members who agree with that sentiment.

“The opportunity (to expand AI) is on the horizon, but there is work to be done,” said Zach Brandon, Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce president. “AI is the future and there is no running from it.”

Madison’s DataChat is a newer example of AI commercialization, Brandon said.