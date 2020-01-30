New owner tells Murfie subscribers to "relax"

A new company says it bought and plans to revive Madison-based music streaming service Murfie, which abruptly closed last year and left customers confused and frustrated.

John Fenley, owner and only employee of Crossies.com, announced in a letter to customers that he purchased the company and its assets Jan. 23. Fenley who described himself as an inventor and entrepreneur, said he will restart the Murfie service.

"Relax," Fenley said in his letter to customers. "A plan is in place and your media is safe and secure."

In the letter, Fenley said Crossies, which is based in Utah, will honor the return policy set up by Murfie and return discs to customers who paid, but those customers can also choose to keep the discs with Crossies and use the streaming service that Fenley said will be set up.

In an interview Thursday, Fenley did not have a timeline for when the streaming platform would be running or when discs would be returned to owners. Fenley said he plans to transfer all the discs to a warehouse he plans to buy in Arkansas.