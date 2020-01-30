New owner tells Murfie subscribers to "relax"

A new company says it bought and plans to revive Madison-based music streaming service Murfie, which abruptly closed last year and left customers confused and frustrated.
John Fenley, owner and only employee of Crossies.com, announced in a letter to customers that he purchased the company and its assets Jan. 23. Fenley who described himself as an inventor and entrepreneur, said he will restart the Murfie service.
"Relax," Fenley said in his letter to customers. "A plan is in place and your media is safe and secure."
In the letter, Fenley said Crossies, which is based in Utah, will honor the return policy set up by Murfie and return discs to customers who paid, but those customers can also choose to keep the discs with Crossies and use the streaming service that Fenley said will be set up.
In an interview Thursday, Fenley did not have a timeline for when the streaming platform would be running or when discs would be returned to owners. Fenley said he plans to transfer all the discs to a warehouse he plans to buy in Arkansas.
Crossies purchased Murfie for $6,000 plus $2,000 for Murfie's attorney's fees, according to the purchase agreement provided to the State Journal. Murfie's debtors -- the Madison Development Corporation and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, according to the document -- agreed to release remaining debt, Fenley said.
"MDC was very pleased with WISC Partners and Murfie employees for their commitment to taking care of Murfie's clients," MDC president and CEO Lorrie Heinemann said.
Representatives with WEDC were unavailable Thursday. Investors at WISC Partners, which invested in Murfie and facilitated its sale, could not be reached.
Since its founding in 2011, Murfie had collected hundreds of thousands of discs, many of which were owned by its customers and sent to the company to be digitized and available to stream over the cloud or through downloads. Customers were also able to swap and sell ownership of the discs with other customers.
Murfie suddenly "ceased operations" in late November, leading customers to question whether they would get their property back and a warehouse owner to wonder what to do with boxes and boxes of CDs and records.
After the closure, Murfie told its customers that it had debts that "far exceed cash on hand" and could not reimburse customers for unused subscription fees and would also not be able to pay for customers' discs to be returned. Instead, customers would have to pay a $100 base fee plus $0.45 per disc to have them shipped back.
Customers had been told any unclaimed discs would be considered abandoned and recycled by the end of the year.
Fenley said he was "struck to the core" by the situation when he read about it on The Verge. He said he read the article Dec. 13 and flew to Madison two days later to try to buy the company or find another solution.
"Those people were rightfully concerned when they thought their CDs were going to be thrown in the trash," Fenley said.
Fenley said the landlord of the warehouse where most of Murfie's discs are held has not yet given him access.