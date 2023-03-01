Steve’s Liquor in Fitchburg has been sold to Ben Christiansen and is now Waterford Wine & Spirits, making it Christiansen's fourth Wisconsin store.

Christiansen took over the store, 6227 McKee Road, on Feb. 1, and added a tasting room to host wine and spirits tastings, wine seminars, and beer classes.

The first wine tasting is planned for Thursday. The $30 event, featuring reds from Australia, is from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Christiansen said the Madison market is an exciting one to be in. "I've been expanding over the years so it made real good sense for me to go over to Madison."

He said he hasn't changed much about the store and wants to preserve the tradition that Randy Wautlet, who owned the Fitchburg Steve's since 2008, established. "He did an amazing job with it. And all of the employees, I'm really proud to say, came with us."

Christiansen said he's increased the beer the store sells by about 50% and is doing some more remodeling to increase the number of beers by 100%.

He said he packs a lot more wine and spirits into his shops. "We're just organized physically differently and I hope to bring that over to Steve's."

Within the next year, Christiansen said, he thinks he can stock 6,000 different wines and 6,000 different spirits as well.

Christiansen said prices in the Milwaukee area are a lot more competitive than in Madison. "I go over to Madison and I see what liquor stores are charging for wines and spirits, and I'm kind of blown away by how expensive it is."

He said all of his stores will be unified with the same prices.

Besides selection and service, Waterford brings value, he said, adding that the Milwaukee area has had the liquor store chain Total Wine & More much longer than Madison, which got its Total Wine in 2018 at West Towne Mall. The 23,000-square-foot store is Madison's biggest liquor store, and when it opened it stocked 8,000 wines, 3,000 spirits and 2,500 types of beer.

Christiansen said Waterford can usually beat Total Wine on prices. He said his business has continued to grow despite the presence of Total Wine. He began Waterford with a small store on Milwaukee's Brady Street in 2005 and relocated to a large shop on Farwell Avenue. He also has a wine bar and store in Delafield, and a new shop in Green Bay.

Wautlet, 65, said he decided to sell because he's "advancing in age and frankly, I want to do something else. I want to travel."

He's still a silent partner at Steve's Junction Road store on Madison's Far West Side, but not the one on University Avenue, where he started in 1992 and wound up managing.

"So, I got my 30 years in and I have so many other interests and it just seemed like the right time to do it," he said.

Wautlet said Christiansen approached him about a year and a half ago and he dismissed it at first, but about six months ago reconsidered.

The sale went through on Jan. 31 and Waterford opened the next day. Wautlet owned the Fitchburg shop with Joe Varese, the son on Steve Varese, who founded the business in 1957 in what had been the living room and a guest bedroom of his family's home.

Joe Varese is still part owner of the University Avenue store with his son-in-laws. Karen Eigenberger is still a partner in the Junction Road shop.

Wautlet said the business has been interesting because all three stores are different. "Their clientele is different, how you do business is different."

He said some products that sold well at one location, might hardly sell at another location. "That could be just the demographics or interest levels of various customers."

At the Fitchburg store, Wautlet said the breakdown between wine, spirits and beer was about a third each. But in the past few years, he said, spirits has been the hotter commodity.

Data published by the Wine Market Council last year showed that while most consumers drank alcoholic beverages from more than one category, 22% drank beer only, 17% drank wine only, 14% drank spirits only, and 11% drank other (cider, hard seltzers, etc.).

Wautlet said he grew up in the restaurant business talking food and wine, and as time went on, younger customers were drawn to the cocktail scene more than they were interested in wine.

He said 15 years ago he didn't know much about spirits and had to adapt. He calls Wayne Krokus, the general manager of the University Avenue Steve's, a master of spirits. "He goes home and he concocts different drinks and he experiments and he can give a little dissertation on why things work with other things, and it's a little lost on me."

But a customer could come in and tell Wautlet what they're having for dinner and he said he could recommend the best wine for that meal.

Wautlet said ideally he hoped one of his partners or employees would buy him out, but that wasn't the case.

He said he's glad Christiansen plans to continue what he's built in Fitchburg. Most importantly, Wautlet said, Christiansen has kept all of his loyal employees. "This sale really is a win-win situation for all involved."