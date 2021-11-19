New Madison-based startup helps children find mental health services in 2 days

“People can come to us on their own and sign up,” Monika said of how people find Bend Health, adding the startup also works with hospital systems, employers and other groups.

The child or teen also takes an evidence-based assessment to screen for symptoms of various mental health conditions.

“All of that information is then basically combined and sent into a queuing system that we have ... its part of our (online) platform,” Monika said. “Nurses employed by Bend Health then review the information, and pass this along to one of our child and adolescent psychiatrists.”

Subsequently, one of Bend Health’s 10 psychiatrists meets with the patient to discuss care recommendations. The psychiatrist’s time spent with the patient is cut down significantly — from the typical two hours to just under 30 minutes, Monika said.

That allows the screening of several patients per day, which makes 10 psychiatrists “feel more like 90,” she said.

From there, the patient selects their care plan. With our without medication, that comes in the form of weekly 45-minute sessions with a Bend Health coach or therapist, as well as monthly evaluations from a psychiatrist if they choose.