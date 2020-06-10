New Costco store could be coming to Verona under proposal submitted to city

Verona could become home to a Costco store under a proposal submitted to the city.

The members-only store and gas station would be the third Costco in Dane County and would be built at the intersection of Highway PB and Highway M.

Costco is known for carrying a massive array of items -- from groceries to furniture to jewelry to electronics -- in its warehouse-style stores, all touting low prices. The two other county locations are in Middleton, 2150 Deming Way, and Sun Prairie, 2850 Hoepker Road.

The 151,000-square-foot store would be just south of Highway 18-151.

The Plan Commission will discuss the proposal at its July 6 meeting, and the City Council will discuss it at its July 13 meeting, Verona community development specialist Katherine Holt said.

The proposal is the first step in the approval process, Holt said. The commission and council will give feedback on the plan, which Costco and its developers can then use to seek formal approvals to begin construction.

