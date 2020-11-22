Needs outpace donations: Nonprofits worry 'donor fatigue' will hamper goals

For example, the United Way of Dane County relies heavily on donations from corporations and coordinated employee giving, which makes up about a third of its budget, Spiel said.

The United Way’s methods of securing and disbursing funds hasn’t changed much in the past decade. The organization still relies heavily on its corporate partners and uses grant applications every two years to award funds, though much of that has been moved to online portals.

There is a downward trend of donations to the United Way, which coordinates donations to other nonprofit organizations, vice president of community engagement and marketing Karen Burch said, as donors are now more able to give directly to charities.

But she said the United Way is still a good choice for charitable donations because the organization has a history and structure for vetting nonprofits and targeting funds toward those who have the most need.

Money given directly to nonprofits can be more helpful to some charities, said Mary Beth Collins, executive director of the UW-Madison Center for Community and Nonprofit Studies, but the United Way has also shown its worth by collaborating with other local leaders to raise emergency funds at the onset of the pandemic.