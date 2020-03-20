Need a job? Pick'n Save and Metro Markets seek 2,500 employees, Kwik Trip 2,000 and Walmart 4,200

Jobs are being lost across Wisconsin but one of the state's largest grocery companies and its largest convenience store chain announced Friday they were beefing up their workforces.

Roundy's, a subsidiary of Kroger and which operates Pick'n Save and Metro Market stores, said it is hiring 2,500 to help in all positions and levels and for all shifts at its 106 stores that, like grocery stores everywhere, have been inundated by shoppers during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. And Kwik Trip, based in La Crosse and with more than 700 locations in three states, said it is still hiring 2,000 people even though a job fair on Wednesday was canceled.

Walmart, meanwhile, which announced Thursday it was hiring 150,000 people nationally, said Friday that those hires include 4,200 open positions in Wisconsin in response to increased demand due to the pandemic.

Pick'n Save and Metro Market stores recently reduced their store hours and are now open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in an effort to provide more time to restock and clean and sanitize stores, the company said. The company also announced "senior hours" from 6-8 a.m. each day to help support the shopping needs of the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.