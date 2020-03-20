Need a job? Pick'n Save and Metro Markets seek 2,500 employees, Kwik Trip 2,000 and Walmart 4,200

Jobs are being lost across Wisconsin but one of the state's largest grocery companies and its largest convenience store chain announced Friday they were beefing up their workforces.
Roundy's, a subsidiary of Kroger and which operates Pick'n Save and Metro Market stores, said it is hiring 2,500 to help in all positions and levels and for all shifts at its 106 stores that, like grocery stores everywhere, have been inundated by shoppers during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. And Kwik Trip, based in La Crosse and with more than 700 locations in three states, said it is still hiring 2,000 people even though a job fair on Wednesday was canceled.
Walmart, meanwhile, which announced Thursday it was hiring 150,000 people nationally, said Friday that those hires include 4,200 open positions in Wisconsin in response to increased demand due to the pandemic.
Pick'n Save and Metro Market stores recently reduced their store hours and are now open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in an effort to provide more time to restock and clean and sanitize stores, the company said. The company also announced "senior hours" from 6-8 a.m. each day to help support the shopping needs of the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.
"We encourage our customers to respect these designated store hours for seniors and to plan their shopping trips around this timeframe,” the company said.
A spokeswoman working on behalf of Roundy's said the company wouldn't comment on sales over the past two weeks "and isn’t going to speculate on store operations as of right now." Roundy's has 12,000 employees statewide.
Pick'n Save, founded in 1975, has 13 Dane County locations plus a Metro Market on Cottage Grove Road in Madison.
Kwik Trip, one of the fastest-growing convenience store chains in the country, had been looking for employees even before the coronanvirus outbreak. Those hiring plans are still in place and include positions not only in its 400 Wisconsin stores but in it sprawling production and distribution facilities in La Crosse. And while self-serve coffee, soda fountains, bakery and hot dog rollers are no longer open, the stores have seen increased business in its grocery and commodity business, said Steve Wrobel, a company spokesman.
Thousands of people, particularly in the hotel and restaurant industry, have lost their jobs in the last week and the state's unemployment claims are only expected to increase as Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday that he expected the spread of the disease to get worse before it improves. He also added to the list Friday of businesses ordered closed to include hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, body art establishments and tanning facilities.
"We can accommodate pretty much any schedule," Wrobel said. "If people need something temporary even, while they're out of work, we certainly welcome their application."
Walmart, the nation's largest retailer with five stores in Dane County, said this week it plans to hire 150,000 U.S. hourly workers for its stores and distribution centers through the end of May as online orders surge with households stocking up. The jobs are temporary, but many will become permanent, said spokesman Dan Bartlett. Also this week, Amazon announced 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of online orders.