Another national coworking chain has its sights on Madison.

Serendipity Labs says it will open coworking offices this summer at 525 Junction Road.

The New York-based chain will occupy 23,000 square feet on the 6th floor of the Far West Side building with offices for one to 10 people or customized suites that can accommodate up to 50 employees.

The Madison area already has a wide range of coworking options including the national chain Industrious that opened on the Capitol Square in late 2017.