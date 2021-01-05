Nashville area tourism executive to lead Destination Madison

A heralded tourism official in Tennessee has been named the next leader of Destination Madison.
Ellie Westman Chin was announced Tuesday by Destination Madison's board of directors as the tourism organization's president and CEO.
Westman Chin replaces Deb Archer, who retired at the end of 2020, and enters a market that like most others has been decimated by the pandemic with the loss of sporting events, business travel and conferences and conventions. Tourism in 2019 was a $2.3 billion economic engine for Dane County and helped draw Westman Chin to the position, even though 2020 was down substantially.
“Madison is a vibrant and innovative city that I have long admired," said Westman Chin in statement. “With the diversity of the tourism offerings in Madison along with Madison being the home of the University of Wisconsin and the state Capitol, the city is uniquely positioned for a strong recovery from the impact of COVID-19, and I look forward to working with the Destination Madison team, stakeholders and the community on COVID recovery and future tourism growth.”
Westman Chin is currently president and CEO for Visit Franklin, a community just south of Nashville. In 2018, she was named the 2018 Greater Nashville Hospitality Association Woman in Hospitality & Tourism Leader of the Year. Westman Chin was chosen to lead Destination Madison because of her efforts to increase the economic impact of visitor spending; work with city leaders to continue to develop attractions; the creation of outreach programs to educate Franklin residents on the importance of tourism and for her work with public health organizations and officials on the response to COVID-19, said Greg Frank, chair of the Destination Madison board.
Prior to joining Visit Franklin, Westman Chin was vice president, business development and corporate events for the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau and previously worked for Empire Force Events in New York City. She started her career assisting with the creation of the Nashville Sports Council for the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation. In that role, she supported the city’s efforts to attract the NFL's Tennessee Titans and NHL's Predators to to Nashville.
“We set out on this search to find someone who saw Madison as a top travel destination, had the industry experience and vision to lead the organization through COVID and beyond, and most importantly was inspired by and 'got' Madison’s vibe,” said Destination Madison Board Chair Greg Frank. “In Ellie, we found a leader who has had incredible success at every career stage, is considered a national expert in travel and tourism, is committed to (diversity, equity and inclusion), and has the personality to connect with our community.”
In addition to her role as President & CEO of Visit Franklin, Westman Chin serves on the boards of the U.S. Travel Association, Destinations International Foundation, Nashville Predators Foundation, Greater Nashville Hospitality Association and the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce as well as on the Tennessee Tourism Committee and the Franklin Public Arts Commission.
Westman Chin was selected following a nationwide search by a group that included board members, community leaders and SearchWide Global, an executive search firm for companies in the travel, tourism, hospitality and related industries. Westman Chin’s start date with Destination Madison has not been announced.
