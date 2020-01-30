Music streaming service Murfie acquired, new owner assured discs are 'safe and secure'

After the abrupt closure of high-fidelity music streaming service Murfie, which had collected its customers physical music collections, a new company has purchased the platform and promised to relaunch the service.

According to a letter to customers, Crossies.com has acquired Madison-based Murfie and all of its assets, transferring the vast collection of records and CDs to its own warehouse in Arkansas.

In the letter from founder John Fenley, Utah-based Crossies is committed to restarting the service but will also honor Murfie's customer return policy for up to five years.