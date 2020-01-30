Music streaming service Murfie acquired, new owner assured discs are 'safe and secure'

After the abrupt closure of high-fidelity music streaming service Murfie, which had collected its customers physical music collections, a new company has purchased the platform and promised to relaunch the service.
According to a letter to customers, Crossies.com has acquired Madison-based Murfie and all of its assets, transferring the vast collection of records and CDs to its own warehouse in Arkansas.
In the letter from founder John Fenley, Utah-based Crossies is committed to restarting the service but will also honor Murfie's customer return policy for up to five years.
Since its founding in 2011, Murfie had collected hundreds of thousands of discs, many of which were owned by its customers and sent to the company to be digitized and available to stream over the cloud or through downloads.
Murfie suddenly "ceased operations" in late November, leading customers to question whether they would get their property back and a warehouse owner to wonder what to do with boxes and boxes of CDs and records.
After the closure, Murfie told its customers that it had debts that "far exceed cash on hand" and could not reimburse customers for unused subscription portions and would also not be able to pay for customers' discs to be returned. Instead, customers would have to pay a $100 base fee plus $0.45 per disc to have them shipped back.
Customers had been told any unclaimed discs would be considered abandoned and recycled by the end of the year.
"Relax," Fenly said in his letter to customers. "A plan is in place and your media is safe and secure."
This report will be updated.