Mullen's Dairy Bar name secured, expansion and growth planned in Watertown

The Keepmans want to add cafe seating on the sidewalk in front of their shop and an outdoor deck in the parking lot. The moves come as a $10 million expansion of the Watertown Public Library is planned across the street and just to the east, buildings on the south side of West Main Street in the 100 block are being removed to make way for a public plaza that will include a splash pad, seating, a kayak launch and improved access to the Rock River.

“It’s going to be good for us,” Adam Keepman, 41, said of the downtown improvements. “We’re excited for all of the changes coming about. I’m looking forward to our busy season.”

Court battle

This month’s ruling by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ends a tumultuous and public fight that involved one of the most popular ice cream shops in the state.

However, the court case didn’t directly involve the Keepmans. Instead, the fight for the name was between Ron and Gloria Luepke, who purchased the business in 1997, and Troy and Shannon Milbrath who, in 2005, purchased some of the assets of the business and signed a licensing agreement with the Luepkes that allowed them to use the Mullen’s Dairy Bar name in the operation of the business.