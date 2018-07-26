WINDSOR — That’s all they knew, so they made it work.
Whipping up made-to-order sandwiches, boiling pots of fudge and cutting and wrapping cheese for years were all done in a 150-square-foot space in the center of Mousehouse Cheesehaus.
But just weeks after most of a nearly $2 million expansion project has been completed, memories of the old digs are quickly fading. The roadside cheese shop at the intersection of Interstate 39-90-94 and Highway 19 has entered a new era designed to improve efficiencies and customer service and provide more room for the some of the best cheese on the planet.
“It was a big risk, but we were saturated,” said Tony Sobczak, who bought the business from his parents in 2009. “We could not service our customers the way that we wanted to. We were very afraid that if we didn’t do something, we would lose that service. We needed this to service our customers. And that’s what it’s all about.”
And the customers seemed pleased.
They come with cars, trucks and RVs bearing license plates from Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota and beyond. Only now, there’s more parking, a 12-foot fudge counter with more than 35 flavors, a 200-square-foot fudge production room and seating for 23 in the 1,600-square-foot deli. The expansion also includes a 400-square-foot, cut-and-wrap room where blocks of cheese are cut down into manageable sizes, wrapped and dipped in wax. The room is also used to season and package up hundreds of pounds of cheese curds a week. They’re purchased on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Cedar Grove Cheese in Plain and sold in a bunker across from a cooler filled with cheese from Sartori, Roelli Cheese Haus, Nordic Creamery, Montchevre and Mt. Sterling, among others.
The star in the makeover and expansion is a massive cheese bunker that holds more than 100 types of cheese from 26 Wisconsin cheese factories but under the Mousehouse label, all of which can be sampled. The selections include 10-year cheddar aged on site that sells for $25 a pound. A 15-year cheddar will be released next year and likely sell for $50 a pound, while a 20-year cheddar will be ready by 2021. In all, Mousehouse has 40,000 pounds of cheddar aging in its coolers.
“We allow people to try everything, and they know what they’re getting when they walk out the door,” Sobczak said. “The trick is that what we do is what keeps bringing people back.”
The Mousehouse is one of the many roadside cheese stores that dot the state along key travel corridors. Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet, for example, is at the next exit on Highway V in DeForest while, in Lake Delton, Market Square Cheese claims the Highway 12 intersection with the interstate. One of the biggest is Mars Cheese Castle in Kenosha County, along Interstate 94.
Sobczak’s business began as a liquor store nearly five decades ago and gradually added cheese to its inventory. When Sobczak’s parents, Art and Carmen Sobczak, bought the business in 1988, its floor space was half liquor and half cheese. Now, 67 percent of the sales are from cheese, which includes online and gift sales. The liquor department features a wide range of beer, wine and distilled products from around Wisconsin, all of which are more prominently displayed, thanks to the expansion.
Bachmann Construction began building the 5,000-square-foot addition just over a year ago, but every inch of the original building was also remodeled. There are new bathrooms and, in the back of the building, more space for packaging and shipping online orders, plus a new loading dock.
The business employs 17 people. But Heather Smythe, vice president of operations, who has worked at the shop since 1998, said she could probably use another 12 part-time workers, something that could be even more challenging with a 218,628-square-foot, $25 million Fleet Farm set to open this fall on the other side of the interstate. But the new store will likely mean more business for the Mousehouse, which will get a true test of its new space once deer hunters and Christmas shoppers start flooding the area.
“It’s accommodating the quantity of customers we had previously, and now they love the extra elbow room,” Smythe said. “There have been lots of curious people stopping in to see what we’ve done.”