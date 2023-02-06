Courtney Willegal is a certified life coach and has a graduate degree in licensed professional counseling. But she had no training for raising a son with a sensory processing disorder and other mental health conditions.

The Sun Prairie resident recalls crying in the corner of her apartment building when she was a younger mom because of a lack of resources available for both her and her now 12-year-old son, Sean Feuquay. Sean's diagnoses also include attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as mood disorders. His sensory processing condition prevents him for properly being able to regulate his emotions and even his body temperature.

Willegal's 15-year-old son, Gregory Feuquay, has anxiety and ADHD, she said.

"It was challenging and isolating," Willegal said about that stage of her life. "My mental well-being at the time was negatively affected. I lost friends. People didn't want to come over."

But Willegal wanted to help her children and for others to see them beyond their conditions, for the amazing people they were.

So she created Keep Calm Tool Kits, with Sean as a co-developer.

The shop sells roughly 180 sensory tools and fidgets for customizable kits (think spinners and pop sockets) geared toward children and adults with conditions like Sean's, as well as other items meant to calm the mind and regulate emotions such as weighted stuffed animals and moon lamps.

Keep Calm Tool Kits, which started in 2018, currently has a pop-up location at 2801 International Lane where prices for merchandise range from $1 to $100.

The company has five employees, currently buys from six manufacturers and has built up a network of Keep Calm Tool Kit distributors in North Carolina, Massachusetts and Texas.

"Everything is Sean-tested and Sean-approved," Willegal added with a laugh. "If it doesn't make it on the (sales) floor, it's Sean-destroyed."

Within the next few months, the store will take up 3,000-square-feet inside a a new 11,000-square-foot "Keep Calm Sensory Zone" at 1736 Roth St. The family activity center is the first of its kind in Madison, Willegal said. The leased center will include space for special events and parties, a 1,600-square-foot sensory gym, an "adult zen" zone and other amenities. The sensory gym will have climbing apparatuses, slides, swings, tunnels, tubes, ziplines and foam ball pits, she said.

"We turned this struggle into something positive," she said. She said the zone includes everything she wished she'd had for her children.

The center is being funded in part by a $150,000 loan from Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation and $10,000 from the city of Madison. Once open, the Keep Calm Sensory Zone will launch a $25,000 capital campaign to raise funds for remaining equipment and construction costs, Willegal said.

Visitors will be able to buy $20 day passes, Willegal said, or unlimited memberships ranging from $58-75. Families can rent the party room for events like birthdays, and shoppers can browse the retail space for free.

The zone will be comparable to businesses in Milwaukee like We Rock The Spectrum Kid's Gym and The Sensory Club, Willegal said, except the Madison center will be open to everyone.

Parents and guardians will need to be present to directly supervise their children, she said, as the for-profit business does not offer respite services.

Willegal, through her nonprofit Calming Kids Foundation, is working to bring in funds to support scholarships for families that want to use the center but may not be able to afford it.

The 'invisible child'

Keep Calm Tool Kits got its start when Sean, then age 6, became lost in the woods at a local camp where Willegal used to work. The family had taken a short hike. The camp was deemed safe, and Willegal had taken her sons there dozens of times.

Except "one day Sean decided ... he darted off down a trail and ended up picking flowers," she said. Willegal couldn't find her son for an hour, and orchestrated a full search and rescue that included first responders. They found Sean, who was non-verbal, with a "deer in the headlights" look on his face, she said. He had chewed the collar off his shirt.

"I started talking to a lot of the first responders I knew," Willegal said. "They said 'We wouldn't have known the first thing about searching for a kid like Sean.'"

That prompted Willegal to write a book called "Responding to the Invisible Child," which is a tactical guide to help first responders work with people who have conditions like Sean's. A police sergeant based in Illinois soon reached out to Willegal, as the officer wanted to design a tool kit with fidgets. So mother and son got to work.

After conducting extensive research, Willegal started buying fidgets. She wanted items that were high quality and not easily broken. Sean started testing them out at school with a black fanny pack that he wears to this day, she said, adding that his friends and teachers soon wanted fidgets of their own.

"Let's sell them then," Willegal told her son. "We found two vendor fairs out in the country."

Using a six-foot table with around 12 fidgets, Sean made around $400 during his first two events.

An ambulance and a dream

The more vendor events the duo attended, the more Willegal realized they didn't include amenities that catered to parents with neuro-divergent children. Events like the Dane County Fair can be too high energy for people like Sean, she said.

"We started looking into something we could take out to events where we could regulate the temperature," she said, adding that Keep Calm Tool Kits settled with an ambulance in 2021. "People loved that they had a safe space for their children."

And then, Willegal had a dream. That's how the family activity center was born.

