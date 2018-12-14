Just days after Kroger announced it was buying the records of over three dozen Shopko pharmacies, Iowa-based Hy-Vee announced Friday that it has purchased the records from another 22 Shopko pharmacies.
The Hy-Vee deal is for pharmacies in 17 cities but the only Wisconsin store on the list is the Shopko Pharmacy along Mineral Point Road near West Towne Mall in Madison. The remainder are in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota.
The change will take effect on Tuesday with the pharmacy records for the West Towne Shopko being transferred to the Hy-Vee store at 675 S. Whitney Way. In a statement, Hy-Vee said that all impacted Shopko pharmacy patients will receive a letter from their new Hy-Vee Pharmacy with additional details about the change.
The announcement does not impact Shopko pharmacies at South Towne Mall in Monona and the Shopko on Zeier Road on Madison's East Side.
Christina Gaynor, a Hy-Vee spokeswoman, said employees of the recently purchased Shopko pharmacies will be hired "where we have openings" or "have the capacity to take on new team members." It's unclear if more Shopko pharmacies are being eyed by Hy-Vee.
"I would say we are looking to grow our pharmacy division," Gaynor said. "So obviously we're open to entertaining other pharmacy opportunities."
Kroger, the parent company of Milwaukee-based Roundy's, this week announced that it has purchased the pharmacy records of 42 Shopko stores, including those at the Shopko in Watertown where prescriptions will be filled at the Pick'n Save across the street.