More businesses to shut down with Tony Evers' monthlong 'safer at home' order amid COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday ordered nonessential businesses to shut down for a month starting Wednesday while exempting a wide range of employers, from farms and factories to grocery stores and retailers that supply those working from home.

But large sectors of the economy that tend to draw walk-in business will be forced to close their doors as officials try to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Many have already closed as customers self-quarantine to blunt the pandemic.

The “safer at home” order goes into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday and remains in place until April 24, and is similar to shelter-in-place directives already issued in states including California, Ohio and Illinois.

The closures are necessary, state health officials say, to mitigate an outbreak public health experts say could rise to 22,000 cases of the respiratory disease, including 440 to 1,500 deaths, within two weeks if the order is not followed.

“Thousands of Wisconsinites would need hospitalization and we would exceed our current hospital bed capacity” if people don’t stay home, Department of Health Services Secretary-designate Andrea Palm said.

Everyone should try to limit their day-to-day contact to no more than the same five people, she added.