Monona salon closes due to COVID-19 cases among staff
Studio Z Salon in Monona will close Monday because of a few staff members who tested positive for COVID-19, the salon announced Sunday. 

The salon said it will remain closed until Sunday to give staff enough time to get tested and possibly return to work next week. The salon space will be professionally cleaned during that time. 

"We are working closely with Public Health Madison Dane County," the salon said in a Facebook post. "If you were in contact with any positive staff members, they will reach out to you directly."

Salon staff will reach out to anyone who had appointments this week to reschedule. 

