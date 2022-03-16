Monona Bank, State Bank of Cross Plains to merge next spring

The holding companies of both Monona Bank and State Bank of Cross Plains, with almost $3 billion in combined assets, announced Tuesday that both financial institutions intend to merge to “create the largest bank headquartered in Dane County” next year.

In what Monona Bankshares and S.B.C.P. Bancorp are calling a “merger of equals,” the two banks are not expected to fully integrate under a new, yet-to-be-determined name and brand until spring 2023.

Until then, both institutions will continue to function independently, said Paul Hoffman, Monona Bank CEO and eventual president of the combined businesses. Monona Bank was founded in 1991, and State Bank of Cross plains in 1908. The unnamed community bank will employ more than 400 associates across 23 locations throughout south-central Wisconsin, including Madison.

Hoffman explained that a merger of equals refers to when two firms that are the same size come together to form a new single company.

The merger was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and signed Monday, and is anticipated to close at the end of 2022 pending regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Both banks expect to retain all employees, Hoffman said, and no layoffs are expected at this time. The merger is also set to result in added services for bank customers, he said.

“We both have really strong mortgage departments, but we are excited to provide even more offerings for mortgages,” Hoffman said, adding that State Bank of Cross Plains will add its wealth, trust and agricultural lending departments to Monona Bank’s service repertoire.

Customers will additionally have more resources to keep their accounts secure, as well as digital banking tools at their disposal, he said.

“Both organizations believe strongly in the principles of independent community banking and want to preserve our fundamental beliefs that banking should be built on respectful and supportive relationships that encourage a local focus,” Jim Tubbs, S.B.C.P. Bancorp president and eventual combined bank CEO, said in a statement Tuesday. “When we invest in our neighbors, we enhance the entire community to be a stronger, more stable, and truly vibrant place to live and work.”

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.