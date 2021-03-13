Monona backed San Damiano purchase despite fundraising concerns

“It was not any deliberate decision” not to make the report public earlier, O’Connor said. “I think it just got lost in the shuffle.”

O’Connor said the San Damiano purchase has already received a $2 million commitment in taxpayer dollars from Dane County and that the city hopes to tap the state Department of Natural Resources’ Knowles-Nelson Stewardship program for money.

“Capital fundraising campaigns like this can take years,” she said, and for now, it will likely be the city fronting the money when it closes on the property in June. If it’s not able to recover most of that money from other sources, it could mean the city would delay some other capital projects in the years to come.

Ald. Kathy Thomas said that given the community’s interest in obtaining the land, “we would have been fools not to buy it.”

The “worst-case scenario” is that if residents didn’t want to keep it as open space, she said, “we could control who we sold the property to and what kind of development went on it.”

With more than 1,000 feet of frontage on Lake Monona, San Damiano is one of the last largely undeveloped pieces of property on Lake Monona. The Frank Allis house, which sits on the property, was built in 1888.