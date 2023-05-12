Big smiles. Squeals of joy. Pastel colors. Sparkly unicorns and other stuffed animals that line tables, shelves and the display windows.

Those are wares and reactions you can find and see at the recently opened Mochi store at 631 State St. in Madison’s Downtown.

Co-owner Bonnie Liu, who has lived in Madison for 14 years, said the store resembles the adorable shops she frequented as a girl growing up in China. They all sold general goods, but each one’s aesthetic was cute in its own way, and meant to evoke a sense of calm and serenity.

Mochi wants to attract people young and old, said co-owner Sean Lee. He said business has been booming since the store’s opening. Lee is formerly of Hong Kong, and has lived in Madison for 34 years.

“We thought it might take a few years to build,” he said, but Mochi sold out of certain items quickly. “Right away, we were so busy.”

Liu said she’s had customers comment on how they could fall asleep in the store, attesting to that calm and serenity.

Cuteness, or “Kawaii” as it is referred to in Japanese, has become a cultural phenomenon in Asia, particularly in East Asia, that in the past decade has spread around the rest of the world in the form of fashion trends, toys, video games, television shows and movies, particularly anime.

Kawaii are generally considered people or items that are charming, vulnerable, shy and even childlike.

Mochi captures that culture, Liu said, particularly with plush toys large and small that resemble popular video game and television show characters, like Kirby, a character that has appeared in various Nintendo games.

Some toys are embroidered with the Mochi logo that Liu said she designed herself.

According to the Association for Asian Studies, cute culture in Asia has been largely influenced by Japan.

Mochi buys all of its inventory from wholesalers in Japan, Korea and China, Liu said.

Prices for items range from a few dollars to $50 or $60 for larger plush toys or a rice cooker.

Mochi is strictly brick-and-mortar for now, Liu said, though the store might eventually move to sell its wares online. But nothing beats the reactions she gets from in-person customers, she said.

It doesn’t matter what kind of life you have, Liu said, as Mochi “can be an escape.”

“When you see people smiling and enjoying the store — that’s great feedback,” Lee said.

Photos: See all that makes Mochi on State Street so adorable