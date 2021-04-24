Mirroring national trend, family-owned Dorn True Value saw pandemic-driven surge

The first pandemic product to disappear from the shelves at Dorn True Value Hardware stores were N95 masks customers were purchasing to send to relatives in China.

"That was the first inclination people were looking for something out of the ordinary," said Tom Dorn, president and co-owner of the local chain of hardware stores.

Then it was any mask, followed by sanitizing sprays, cleaning chemicals, paper products, gloves and Plexiglas.

"These categories, we were just wiped out," Dorn said, recalling last spring as people went into pandemic-purchasing mode.

In a "fairly slow-growth business," Dorn said, it's typical to see sales fluctuate by about 3% in a given year. But in 2020, revenue across the four Dorn hardware locations in the Madison area was up 25% to 30% compared to the previous year, he said.

"Some of these things are just windfalls," Dorn said. "We are typically not a business that sees these dramatic swings."

Part of the growth was fueled by existing customers buying more products. The other part was new customers to the hardware stores located in Madison, Oregon, Sun Prairie and Verona — the newest location in the family-owned company that opened in 2018.