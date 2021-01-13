Milwaukee Bucks, MadREP and others team up to support Black entrepreneurs in Wisconsin

The Madison Region Economic Partnership as well as MKE Black and the Milwaukee Chapter of the National Black MBA Association will also receive access to these programs for members of those organizations.

A partnership with MadREP

The partnership is the first big initiative launched by MadREP CEO Jason Fields since he took the helm of the organization this year. Fields said the staff at MadREP told him racial equity was a high priority for each of them, and Fields felt the same, particularly following the civil unrest over racial disparities and police brutality over the summer.

"I wanted to make sure that we were all doing our part to really help change the paradigm and the story and really get entrepreneurs the tools and things they need in order to be successful," Fields said.

Through MadREP's partnership, entrepreneurs can still access much of The Lonely Entrepreneur's programming for the Black Entrepreneur Initiative, even if they miss the signup period, Fields said.

"Having The Lonely Entrepreneur and the Black Entrepreneur Initiative gives those entrepreneurs a one-stop shop to go to belong to a community and culture, nationally, where they can see what's happening with other entrepreneurs, they can learn at their own pace," Fields said.