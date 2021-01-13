Milwaukee Bucks, MadREP and others team up to support Black entrepreneurs in Wisconsin

The Milwaukee Bucks are partnering with a national nonprofit to provide support to Black entrepreneurs in Wisconsin.
Because of contributions from the NBA team, Black entrepreneurs in the state and across the country can sign up for a year-long membership to the Black Entrepreneur Initiative from The Lonely Entrepreneur, a New York-based nonprofit aimed at empowering and supporting entrepreneurs, the team announced Tuesday.
“We’re thrilled to partner with The Lonely Entrepreneur to help advance its Black Entrepreneur Initiative nationwide and here in Wisconsin,” said Milwaukee Bucks vice president of corporate social responsibility Arvind Gopalratnam in a statement. “TLE’s entrepreneurial platform is a fantastic resource for aspiring business owners, and we’re hoping to extend it to as many Black entrepreneurs as we can.”
Through the program, entrepreneurs can access educational modules relating to business and personal problems, templates of necessary business forms and vendor reviews and discounts. They can take part in group coaching sessions and a discussion board with other Black entrepreneurs.
Entrepreneurs can sign up for the year's worth of support and educational programming at lonelyentrepreneur.com/bucks. Free signups close Jan. 20.
The Madison Region Economic Partnership as well as MKE Black and the Milwaukee Chapter of the National Black MBA Association will also receive access to these programs for members of those organizations.
A partnership with MadREP
The partnership is the first big initiative launched by MadREP CEO Jason Fields since he took the helm of the organization this year. Fields said the staff at MadREP told him racial equity was a high priority for each of them, and Fields felt the same, particularly following the civil unrest over racial disparities and police brutality over the summer.
"I wanted to make sure that we were all doing our part to really help change the paradigm and the story and really get entrepreneurs the tools and things they need in order to be successful," Fields said.
Through MadREP's partnership, entrepreneurs can still access much of The Lonely Entrepreneur's programming for the Black Entrepreneur Initiative, even if they miss the signup period, Fields said.
"Having The Lonely Entrepreneur and the Black Entrepreneur Initiative gives those entrepreneurs a one-stop shop to go to belong to a community and culture, nationally, where they can see what's happening with other entrepreneurs, they can learn at their own pace," Fields said.
Fields said access to these programs can help Black entrepreneurs succeed in launching or establishing their businesses, and that, in turn, can lead to those same entrepreneurs giving back to their own communities.
Fields said people who are Black, like himself, face burdens and barriers white entrepreneurs may not, such as biases in borrowing from banks or securing investment dollars. They may also not have the social and business connections as other entrepreneurs, and the program can help them build more connections.
Supporting more Black entrepreneurs and helping them succeed can also create more role models for children. Fields said children often see opportunity in the entertainers or athletes they watch, but seeing Black entrepreneurs can also inspire children toward different career paths.
"When we can put on display African American entrepreneurs, it's just more and more innovation and excitement for our children to see they can become the next CEO, they can become the next Fortune 500 leader, they can become the next vice president," Fields said. "We're empowering all these entrepreneurs to not just affect their own personal lives, but to empower and uplift the entire community."
A look at an historic day in Wisconsin pro sports
A united message
The Milwaukee Bucks have boycotted Game 5 of their First Round series vs. the Orlando Magic this afternoon.— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 26, 2020
The team provided the following statement: pic.twitter.com/ul5rMlitlS
Bucks players voice their concerns
Full statement from the Milwaukee Bucks: pic.twitter.com/jjGEyVcCmB— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 26, 2020
Bucks ownership speaks
A pioneer weighs in
In 61 I walked out if an exhibition game much like the @nba players did yesterday. I am one of the few people that knows what it felt like to make such an important decision. I am so proud of these young guys. It reminded me of this Pls RT @MSNBC @CNN pic.twitter.com/70VAIFxhtf— TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) August 27, 2020
Brewers postpone their game
A statement from the Milwaukee Brewers: pic.twitter.com/X9etvO3zIp— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 27, 2020
'Time to make a stand'
"There comes a time where you have to live it, you have to step up. You can't just wear these shirts and think that's all well and good and then when it comes time to act on it, or make stand or make a statement... you can't just not do it." - @ChristianYelich pic.twitter.com/ItMZyj3Muf— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 27, 2020
No distractions
Ryan Braun: "The most impactful thing we could do is not play our baseball game and to not distract from what's going on in the country."#Brewers pic.twitter.com/CCNE53lqyE— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) August 27, 2020
Counsell sees courage
“Our players did a courageous thing in Major League Baseball. They went first. I'm proud of them for that."— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 27, 2020
-Craig Counsell pic.twitter.com/Xv1s6dmbJR
'How can I be better...'
"Everyone needs to look in the mirror and say 'How can I be a better human being to my fellow men and women every day of our lives."— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 27, 2020
-@Bruter24 pic.twitter.com/MYzpbT0N6V
Games 'take a back seat'
Our game took a back seat tonight for issues that are much more important. Our hearts are with all those who are hurting. Still working for #JusticeEqualityNow https://t.co/XR96HiFJpx— Brent Suter (@bruter24) August 27, 2020
'It's more than sports'
"It's more than sports."@Brewers reliever Josh Hader weighs in on the @Bucks boycott. pic.twitter.com/flGuRdTOJu— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) August 26, 2020
LaFleur discusses canceled practice
#Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur addresses the media 🎥 https://t.co/TZJidtcW7x— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 27, 2020
Continuing the message
Learning hard lessons
I stand now and say, I was ignorant and recognize I benefited from a broken system that was made for people that looked like myself. This is about humanity and nothing else! #BlackLivesMatter is all of our responsibilities to fight for equality as human beings!— Lucas Patrick (@lucaspatrick62) August 27, 2020
Not your entertainment
I’m not here solely your entertainment.. I’m a Black Man. No I won’t shut up when it comes to my community and the problems we face as a whole.. if that bothers you . Then don’t watch me don’t follow me don’t support me.. if you are not here to help then leave. I will be ok— Adrian Amos (@_SmashAmos31) August 27, 2020
Pushing for change
This can’t keep happening every other week. Is disheartening. Real change needs to happen. We are scared for our lives, that’s not how life is meant to be lived. Stand with us everyday not just game day!— AJ “The Sauce” Dillon (@ajdillon7) August 27, 2020