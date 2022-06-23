MilliporeSigma unveils $65M expanded Verona space to meet need for alternative cancer therapies

A company that makes ingredients used in various pharmaceutical drugs unveiled Wednesday its expanded Verona space, which will help meet rising demand for a compound used in cancer treatments that can serve as an alternative to chemotherapy.

MilliporeSigma, the U.S. life science subsidiary of Germany-based global pharmaceutical giant Merck KGaA with a location also at University Research Park on the West Side, first announced the Kettle Moraine Trail expansion project in 2020 as a $65 million, 70,000-square-foot enterprise that the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. said would create 50 jobs in the area. MilliporeSigma also has space in Milwaukee and Sheboygan.

The project reached its completion this week marked by an opening event that drew dozens of business leaders, MilliporeSigma executives, Verona city officials and other attendees.

“Wisconsin is proud to have innovative life science companies like MilliporeSigma that are reshaping the way science impacts our daily lives and health,” WEDC CEO Missy Hughes said. “This new facility is not only an investment in the region but a game-changer in supporting the treatment of cancer."

Merck, the world's oldest pharmaceutical company, was founded in Germany in the 17th century, and MilliporeSigma has been in the Dane County area for about 30 years. The U.S. company's Verona building was first erected in 2010, when Millipore was known as Sigma Aldrich Fine Chemicals or SAFC. Merck has 60,000 employees in 60 countries, and Millipore 1,700 across Wisconsin with 350 in Dane County — 400 by the end of the year.

Now, MilliporeSigma is looking to a future of not only accelerated growth and revenue, but the production of highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients to help meet an increasing need for a type of cancer treatment that has fewer side effects for patients than chemo, said Matthias Bucerius, senior vice president of synthesis, ADCs and contract manufacturing development. MilliporeSigma works with more than 50 total pharmaceutical companies globally.

Known as antibody-drug conjugates, which MilliporeSigma manufactures at its Missouri campus, the medicine can specifically target cancer cells in the human body to kill them.

Chemo, on the other hand, uses radiation to kill both good and bad cells, explained Bucerius, adding that ADCs produce less side effects for patients. The highly potent ingredients are what the ADC releases inside the human body to target cancer cells.

There are 13 ADCs approved worldwide, nine of which have come online since 2019, said Jacqueline Ruff, strategic marketing manager.

And the types of conditions ADCs can currently treat include breast and colon cancers, Bucerius said, adding that the medicine's capabilities are only expected to expand as more innovation occurs.

The "first experimental design" of ADCs dates back more than 50 years ago, according to a 2019 article published by the National Library of Medicine titled "Antibody-Drug Conjugates: Possibilities and Challenges." At the time the article was published, around 160 ADCs were undergoing preclinical trials and 70 more were under "various stages of clinical evaluation."

The value in the global market for ADCs is estimated to be expanding at annual growth rate in excess of 20%, and is expected to reach $15 billion by 2030, according to internal MilliporeSigma research. In 2021, Merck itself made around $20 billion, said Joe Bergin, head of operations for Verona and Madison.

The Verona expansion project seeks to only grow that amount, having added seven laboratories to MilliporeSigma's six. Six of the labs support commercial production of the highly potent ingredients, and one is for quality control, said Ruff during a Wednesday tour of the space.

The staff that will be working in the labs need to undergo about six to nine mines of specialized training to be able to handle the ingredients, she said. That training is done at MilliporeSigma's Madison space.

That's because the employees have to work with not only specific types of equipment to produce the pharmaceutical ingredients, but also in a closed environment, and dressed head to toe in safety gear.

Past expansions

MilliporeSigma's Verona space first broke ground in 2008 as a 51,000-square-foot building in a project that cost $31 million.

In 2013, MilliporeSigma added 13,000-square-feet of warehouse space, as well as nearly 2,500-square-feet for manufacturing in a nearly $15 million project.

That's because the location had reached capacity in just the three short years it had been operational, then-site director Dave Bornett said, adding that was driven by customer demand.

