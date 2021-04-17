MilliporeSigma expanding pharmaceutical production facility in Verona

Life sciences company MilliporeSigma plans to create 50 new jobs starting this year as it builds a $65 million expansion to its Verona facility.

The 70,000-square-foot facility will expand production of active pharmaceutical ingredients at the Verona location of the international company.

MilliporeSigma will receive up to $200,000 in state income tax credits, so long as it meets job creation minimums, as part of a deal with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

“Wisconsin is proud to have innovative and forward-thinking companies like MilliporeSigma develop here,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “Companies have a choice when deciding to expand, and MilliporeSigma’s decision to invest in Verona is a testament to Wisconsin’s strong business climate and dedicated workforce.”

WEDC estimated the project could indirectly lead to the creation of 43 additional jobs in the area.

MilliporeSigma produces active ingredients and other pharmaceutical materials on a contract basis for drug development companies from the research stage through to commercial sales.

The expansion will allow large-scale manufacturing of compounds that have the potential to be used in cancer treatments, according to the company.