Midwest Prototyping in Blue Mounds sold with eye on further growth

A Dane County company that specializes in 3D printing and has experienced substantial growth over the past 20 years has positioned itself to grow even further.
Midwest Prototyping of Blue Mounds has been acquired by Prototek Holdings in New Hampshire, a move that leaders of both companies say will allow each entity to expand and reach more customers.
Prototek specializes in making parts for other companies by machining metal or bending sheet metal for its customers in aerospace, defense, medical, robotics, electronics and consumer industries. Midwest Prototyping primarily makes parts out of about 40 different materials using six different types of 3D printers. Its customers include product development firms and the automotive, motorsports and aviation industries, among others.
The combined company of 247 employees will be able to offer a full line of computer-controlled machining, sheet metal and 3D services with a fleet of more than 140 machines in more geographical locations that include the Northeast, Silicon Valley and Midwest, according to Prototek officials.
“We’ve seen a lot of interest (in us) over the last several years. The market is pretty hot and the technologies keep growing,” said Steve Grundahl, president and founder of Midwest Prototyping.
“As we continue to grow and continue to scale (Prototek) kept standing out. They saw a need to round out their offerings so they get what they needed to grow and we get to grow the side of our business in (non-3D printed parts) an area where we weren’t focusing our energy.”
Grundahl will remain with the company and serve as vice president of additive manufacturing, an industry term for 3D printing. Grundahl will be responsible for leading the company’s digital manufacturing growth strategy with Midwest Prototyping “as the foundation of an aggressive growth plan,” said William Gress, Prototek’s CEO.
“The Midwest Prototyping team will be a terrific complement to our core capabilities and will support our continued growth,” Gress said in a statement. “We can now meet all of the prototyping and low volume production needs for our customers through a broad range of cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities and increased size, scale and efficiency, with the same high quality they’ve come to expect. Steve and his team are a great fit for us.”
Grundahl, 51, grew up on a dairy farm, is a 1987 graduate of Mount Horeb High School and was introduced to the world of 3D printing while he was a student at the Milwaukee School of Engineering. He had been working for Marquip, traveling as a field engineer, but wanted to get off the road. That’s when he began to further study 3D printing and in 2001 founded Midwest Prototyping.
The company now has about 30,000 square feet of manufacturing space in Blue Mounds and Mount Horeb with 37 employees. Three other employees work out of a Colorado 3D printing facility purchased in 2018.
Midwest Prototyping has made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the U.S. for several years and in 2017 received special recognition at the Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year awards for emerging technology. In 2020, the company received wide recognition for its collaborative work with UW-Madison and a Madison-based design firm, Delve, on the creation of a face shield to protect against COVID-19. The design was published and other companies around the country also began making the shield.
Grundahl has also been a proponent of economic development in his community. He was a member of the Mount Horeb Area Economic Development Corp. for six years, sold land to Duluth Holdings for its massive headquarters in downtown Mount Horeb and in 2019 completed the restoration of a former implement building across from Duluth that is home to an upstairs event space. He continues to search for a restaurant for the building’s first floor.
For Midwest Prototyping, the company has averaged around 30% growth a year over the last 20 years and Grundahl said those numbers are expected to hold and even grow in the coming years.
“This has definitely been a been a high-growth business,” Grundahl said. “There’s just more and more opportunity. There’s new applications being discovered every day. The funnel is sill widening for additive materials and software.”