Midwest Prototyping in Blue Mounds sold with eye on further growth

Grundahl will remain with the company and serve as vice president of additive manufacturing, an industry term for 3D printing. Grundahl will be responsible for leading the company’s digital manufacturing growth strategy with Midwest Prototyping “as the foundation of an aggressive growth plan,” said William Gress, Prototek’s CEO.

“The Midwest Prototyping team will be a terrific complement to our core capabilities and will support our continued growth,” Gress said in a statement. “We can now meet all of the prototyping and low volume production needs for our customers through a broad range of cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities and increased size, scale and efficiency, with the same high quality they’ve come to expect. Steve and his team are a great fit for us.”

Grundahl, 51, grew up on a dairy farm, is a 1987 graduate of Mount Horeb High School and was introduced to the world of 3D printing while he was a student at the Milwaukee School of Engineering. He had been working for Marquip, traveling as a field engineer, but wanted to get off the road. That’s when he began to further study 3D printing and in 2001 founded Midwest Prototyping.

The company now has about 30,000 square feet of manufacturing space in Blue Mounds and Mount Horeb with 37 employees. Three other employees work out of a Colorado 3D printing facility purchased in 2018.