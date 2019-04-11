Midwest Express Airlines has taken a step toward relaunching the iconic Wisconsin air carrier.

The company that's bringing back the brand has leased space for its corporate headquarters at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee.

"We are looking forward to establishing formal office operations in the coming weeks and continuing on our path toward takeoff," said Greg Aretakis, president of Midwest Express Airlines.

Aretakis is not saying yet how soon the airline's planes might fly, what their routes will be or how much flights will cost.

In May 2018, organizers filed documents with federal regulators showing Midwest Express had raised $750,000. A spokeswoman for the company said flights could be operating in 2020.

Aretakis said last November it would take $8 million to get the airline's planes in the air.

The original Midwest Express started in 1948 as a way for Kimberly-Clark -- then headquartered in Neenah -- to shuttle executives to the company's paper mills. It was spun off into a passenger airline in 1984, bought by Republic Airways Holdings in 2009 and merged into Frontier Airlines.