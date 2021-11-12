Middleton's Spectrum Brands reports net income of $50.2M in fourth quarter

Despite continued supply chain disruptions and high prices due to inflation, Middleton-based home essentials company Spectrum Brands reported Friday a net income of $50.2 million in its fourth quarter.

During a Friday morning conference call, the company said it posted revenue of $757.8 million during the period. That was regardless of having six fewer shipping days during the quarter compared to the prior year, CEO David Maura said during the call.

"Compared to the more normal operating environment of our fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, these results actually represent double-digit organic sales growth,” Maura said.

The earnings report appeared to have a positive impact on the Spectrum Brands stock price, as it increased from around $94 to $104 within the first 15 minutes of market open.

For the year, Spectrum reported a profit of $189.6 million, with revenue at $3 billion.