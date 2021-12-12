Middleton's Pivotal Health snags $1.3M investment, seeks another $10M

According to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 43% of hospital admissions originate from an emergency room. And New England Health Institute research states that 56% of emergency room visits are “avoidable.”

“I’ve talked to so many people who don’t know where to go if you can’t get an appointment with a primary care physician,” Braico said. “They wait and wait and go to the emergency room.”

After a patient requests an appointment, which can be done through the Pivotal Health website or by calling a toll-free number, a visit will be set within a matter of days for a 20- to 30-minute increment.

The company will soon launch a mobile application as well, Braico said, adding that like any other clinic, patient visits are covered by various types of insurance — including Medicare and the state’s Medicaid program. Out-of-pocket costs apply if a patient is not covered by an accepted insurance carrier.

Since launching, Pivotal Health revenue has grown “a couple thousand percent,” Braico said — while the company with its 15 employees served only two to three patients as early as April, in November it saw hundreds.