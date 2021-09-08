Middleton’s Spectrum Brands selling Hardware & Home Improvement segment for $4.3B

Middleton-based Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. announced Wednesday that it is selling its Hardware & Home Improvement segment to the ASSA ABLOY Group for $4.3 billion.

Spectrum Brands said it now will be focused around three business units: Global Pet Care, Home & Garden, and Home and Personal Care.

“I am exceedingly proud of the fact that our Hardware & Home Improvement business nearly doubled its EBITDA under Spectrum Brands’ ownership,” Spectrum Brands CEO David Maura said in a statement. “I am pleased to know that HHI has found a new home with a great partner, and I am confident that ASSA ABLOY will take it to its highest potential, bringing great value and innovation to consumers for generations to come.”

Spectrum Brands said it will use the funds from the sale to pay down its debt and invest for growth, including pursuing acquisitions in its Global Pet Care and Home & Garden businesses, while continuing to look for ways to enhance the value of its Home and Personal Care unit.