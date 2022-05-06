Middleton-based Spectrum Brands reports Q2 profit down from a year ago

Middleton-based Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. on Thursday reported a second-quarter profit that was down from a year ago.
The consumer-products maker reported net income of $15.9 million, or 39 cents a share, on revenue of $807.8 million, for the quarter ended April 3, down from $36.6 million, or 86 cents a share, on revenue of $706.3 million for the same period a year ago.
Spectrum said earnings adjusted for one-time factors were 41 cents per share.
"Once again, we delivered top-line growth this quarter despite some continued product availability challenges,” David Maura, Spectrum Brands chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “We have successfully implemented most of our pricing actions during the quarter, which resulted in gross margins improvement of 260 basis points versus our first quarter results. We expect the margins to improve sequentially for the balance of our fiscal year.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Photos: Hooper's new $60 million DeForest campus
What for decades was Hooper Corp. is now just Hooper. The name change also includes General Heating & Air Conditioning taking on the Hooper name. The company was founded in Madison in 1913 but is now based in DeForest.
Employees in the corporate headquarters of Hooper work in cubicles that all include ergonomic desks that can be raised and lowered with the push of a button.
Piping for the mechanical infrastructure of Hooper's new corporate headquarters in DeForest is displayed behind glass in a hallway to show off the type of work the company does around the country.
Hooper's new administrative offices in DeForest.
A delivery truck holding raw piping awaits unloading outside Hooper's new 207,000-square-foot fabrication facility in DeForest.
Stainless steel piping fabrication has its own dedicated space in Hooper's new production facility in DeForest. Yellow jib cranes can be seen in the background and are used to lift heavy parts.
Steve Lindley, president of Hooper, visits a conference room overlooking a light-filled atrium at the company's new corporate offices in DeForest. The building is part of a $60 million, 50-acre campus that replaces its Madison facilities.
Hooper President Steve Lindley, left, Chief Financial Officer Bob Schaller and Facilities Director James Espinosa at the company's new corporate headquarters in DeForest.
Piping for the mechanical infrastructure of the Hooper Corporation occupies floor space in a lower level of the company’s new headquarters in Deforest, Wis., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Raw piping materials occupy storage racks inside Hooper's new fabrication facility in DeForest.
A Hooper welder works on a component inside the company’s new fabrication facility in DeForest. It includes spaces for work on pipes, stainless steel, sheet metal, custom metal projects and plumbing.
Large pipe assemblies produced at Hooper await delivery to Verona, where they will become part of Epic Systems' geothermal system.
Raw piping materials occupy storage racks inside Hooper's new 207,000-square-foot fabrication facility in DeForest. Materials at its previous Madison location had been stored outside.
