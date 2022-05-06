 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
MIDDLETON | SPECTRUM BRANDS

Middleton-based Spectrum Brands reports Q2 profit down from a year ago

  • 0
Spectrum Brands
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Middleton-based Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. on Thursday reported a second-quarter profit that was down from a year ago.

The consumer-products maker reported net income of $15.9 million, or 39 cents a share, on revenue of $807.8 million, for the quarter ended April 3, down from $36.6 million, or 86 cents a share, on revenue of $706.3 million for the same period a year ago.

Spectrum said earnings adjusted for one-time factors were 41 cents per share.

"Once again, we delivered top-line growth this quarter despite some continued product availability challenges,” David Maura, Spectrum Brands chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “We have successfully implemented most of our pricing actions during the quarter, which resulted in gross margins improvement of 260 basis points versus our first quarter results. We expect the margins to improve sequentially for the balance of our fiscal year.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to declutter your wallet and still keep your most important cards in there

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics