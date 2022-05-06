Middleton-based Spectrum Brands reports Q2 profit down from a year ago

Middleton-based Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. on Thursday reported a second-quarter profit that was down from a year ago.

The consumer-products maker reported net income of $15.9 million, or 39 cents a share, on revenue of $807.8 million, for the quarter ended April 3, down from $36.6 million, or 86 cents a share, on revenue of $706.3 million for the same period a year ago.

Spectrum said earnings adjusted for one-time factors were 41 cents per share.

"Once again, we delivered top-line growth this quarter despite some continued product availability challenges,” David Maura, Spectrum Brands chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “We have successfully implemented most of our pricing actions during the quarter, which resulted in gross margins improvement of 260 basis points versus our first quarter results. We expect the margins to improve sequentially for the balance of our fiscal year.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

