Middleton-based Spectrum Brands buying home cleaning products firm for $300M

Middleton-based Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. announced Wednesday that it has made a deal to acquire For Life Products LLC, aka Rejuvenate, a manufacturer of household cleaning and maintenance products.

Rejuvenate joins Spectrum’s Home & Garden division in a deal valued at about $300 million, Spectrum said.

“Rejuvenate has generated impressive top and bottom-line growth over the last few years and provides Spectrum Brands with an immediate leadership position in the attractive household cleaning category that enhances our ability to meet increasing demand for home essential products,” Spectrum Brands chairman and CEO David Maura said in a statement. “The acquisition aligns with our strategy to purchase strong, complimentary brands where we can leverage our efficient supply chain and strong customer relationships to drive future growth.

“With the acquisition of Rejuvenate, we are confident in our ability to create value through substantial revenue, supply chain and manufacturing synergies. In addition, the acquisition is margin accretive for us. And finally, we are very excited to build on the Rejuvenate commitment to providing quality, innovative products that clean, restore and protect the entire home.”