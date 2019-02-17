Saco Foods, of Middleton, known for its powdered buttermilk and baking cocoa, has acquired California Sun Dry Foods, a sun-dried tomato company in Danville, Calif.
Terms of the deal between the two privately owned companies were not disclosed. It took effect on Oct. 31, 2018, but Saco did not announce the purchase until last Monday.
"With the acquisition of California Sun Dry, Saco has significantly expanded its volume in the produce section," said Saco CEO and president Tom Walzer.
Leaders of the two companies said they have known each other and discussed a possible transaction for years.
"We have very similar markets and processes so it folded nicely into our business," said Saco director of operations Amy Verheyden.
Verheyden said California Sun Dry's corporate offices were consolidated into Saco's offices at 1845 Deming Way, but its production remains in California.
She said Saco now has about 20 employees, up about three people since the acquisition.
Revenue for the two companies was not disclosed.