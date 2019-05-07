American Girl has a new leader.

Jamie Cygielman will take over May 20 as general manager of American Girl -- the Middleton-based, upscale doll, book and accessories company -- and as senior vice president of parent company Mattel.

"Jamie has deep customer insight, a strong track record of driving effective business turnarounds, and deep expertise in experiential marketing, all of which make her uniquely suited to recapture the momentum and maximize the full potential of American Girl as we continue to transform Mattel into an IP-driven, high-performing toy company," Mattel president and chief operating officer Richard Dickson said.

Cygielman, 54, is former chief marketing officer of Iconix Brand Group, whose companies include Danskin, Mossimo, Joe Boxer and London Fog apparel and Cannon sheets and towels.

Her past experience also includes senior-level marketing and business development positions at The Jones Group and Madison Square Garden and she has served as global vice president of marketing for Barbie.

Cygielman has a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a master's in business administration from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

She succeeds Katy Dickson, who headed American Girl from early 2016 until the end of 2018. Under Dickson's leadership, retailers such as Kohl's, Toys R Us and Amazon began selling some American Girl products.

But with the closing of the Toys R Us stores last year, American Girl reported sales of $342.4 million for 2018, a 40% reduction from its 2016 revenue of $570.8 million.

Cygielman becomes the fifth person to lead American Girl since Pleasant Rowland founded the company in 1986.

American Girl has 450 full-time and part-time employees in Dane County, at its headquarters in Middleton and its warehouse and distribution center in DeForest.