Microsoft buys owner of Middleton-based video game developer for $68.7B

The layoffs came despite workers hearing "multiple times" that "positive departmental changes" would come earlier in the year, the alliance said.

But a contract worker, unlike a full-time employee, can be hired for a pre-determined amount of time, and for specific projects. And in the state of Wisconsin any employee of a company is “at-will,” meaning that either the staff member or workplace can end an employment relationship at any time.

In early December, hundreds of Raven Software employees staged online walkouts in protest of Activision's layoffs.

They sent managers email notifications stating they were out of the office, demanding the rehire of all employees whose contracts were not renewed in return.

"The news of Activision's acquisition by Microsoft is surprising, but does not change the goals of the ABK Worker's Alliance," said the alliance in a Twitter statement Tuesday, adding that the Raven walkouts have entered their fifth week and that staff have "still not received response from leadership regarding our request to negotiate."