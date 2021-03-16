MGE, WEC seek to buy $446 million solar and battery project in Walworth County

Three of Wisconsin’s largest utilities plan to spend $446 million on a second large-scale solar farm with battery storage.

Madison Gas and Electric and the WEC Energy Group filed a request Tuesday to buy a 250-megawatt Walworth County solar farm that would generate enough electricity for about 75,000 homes and include a 75-megawatt battery.

Invenergy, a Chicago-based energy company, is developing the plant, which if approved by regulators would sit on about 2,000 acres stretching west from Delavan to the Rock County line.

The Public Service Commission has scheduled public hearings for April 22 on the Darien Solar Energy Center. A decision on the construction permit would likely come this summer.

The purchase will require separate approval from the PSC.

If approved, WEC subsidiaries We Energy and Wisconsin Public Service Corp. would together own 90% and MGE the other 10%.

This is the second solar plus battery project that MGE and WEC are

Last month the utilities announced plans to purchase a 310-megawatt solar and storage plant under development in Kenosha County in partnership with Madison Gas and Electric for a combined $426 million.