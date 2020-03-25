You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
MGE to hold virtual shareholder meeting; pandemic scuttles popular annual gathering
0 comments

MGE to hold virtual shareholder meeting; pandemic scuttles popular annual gathering

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Madison Gas and Electric is planning a virtual annual shareholder meeting this spring in lieu of the popular spring gathering.

The company’s board of directors approved changes to the bylaws Friday, according to a document filed Monday with the Securities Exchange Commission.

The filing cited successive public health directives issued by Gov. Tony Evers last week that limited gatherings to 50 and later 10 people.

Spokesman Steve Schultz said shareholders will be notified in the coming weeks of the time and details of the May meeting, which typically draws up to 1,800 people.

“Public health and safety is our top priority,” Schultz said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics