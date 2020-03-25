MGE to hold virtual shareholder meeting; COVID-19 pandemic scuttles popular annual gathering

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Madison Gas and Electric is planning a virtual annual shareholder meeting this spring in lieu of the popular spring gathering.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The company’s board of directors approved changes to the bylaws Friday, according to a document filed Monday with the Securities Exchange Commission.

The filing cited successive public health directives issued by Gov. Tony Evers last week that limited gatherings to 50 and later 10 people.

Spokesman Steve Schultz said shareholders will be notified in the coming weeks of the time and details of the May meeting, which typically draws up to 1,800 people.

“Public health and safety is our top priority,” Schultz said.

On Wednesday WEC Energy Group canceled plans to hold its May 6 annual meeting at the New York Stock Exchange. The utility holding company is working on an alternative plan to be announced in the coming weeks.

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.