MGE Energy Inc. on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter and 2022 earnings and revenues that were up over the same periods a year earlier.
The Madison-based utility reported a fourth-quarter profit of $21.1 million, or $0.58 per share, on revenue of $189.8 million.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, MGE posted earnings of $13.1 million, or $0.36 per share, on revenue of $162.0 million.
The company said the increase primarily came from the growth of its electric and gas asset base and the timing of costs in 2021.
For all of 2022, MGE reported profit of $111 million, or $3.07 per share, on revenue of $714.5 million.
In 2021, the company posted earnings of $105.8 million, or $2.92 per share, on revenue of $606.5 million.
