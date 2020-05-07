MGE reports increased 1st quarter profits; mild weather lowered sales, costs

Madison Gas and Electric saw increased profits despite a double-digit drop in revenues during the first three months of 2020.
The company on Thursday reported quarterly earnings of $26 million, or 75 cents per share, compared with $24 million, or 69 cents per share, in the same period last year.
MGE attributed the gains to savings on fuel, operating and maintenance costs as well as a growing customer base and increased investments in rate-based assets.
With relatively mild weather, retail sales of natural gas were down 14% from the first quarter of 2019, when weather was colder than normal. Electricity sales were down 3%.
MGE said the COVID-19 pandemic and response had a negligible effect on sales, as the state shelter-in-place order did not take effect until March 24. Spokesman Steve Schultz said there has since been a decrease in sales, which could affect second-quarter revenue.
Earlier this week WEC Energy Group, the parent company of We Energies, reported a 7% overall drop in electricity sales -- including an 18% decline for large industrial customers -- since the start of the “safer at home” order. WEC projected total sales over the last nine months would be about 5% below projections.
