MGE reports drop in Q2 earnings compared to a year ago

Badger Hollow

Workers complete the first phase of the 300-megawatt Badger Hollow II solar farm in Iowa County in October. Utilities say rising labor and material costs have added nearly $32 million to the cost of the second phase of the project and delayed completion by three months.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

MGE Energy Inc. on Thursday reported a drop in second-quarter earnings compared to the same period a year ago.

The Madison-based utility holding company reported net income of $21.8 million, or 60 cents per share, on revenue of $152.3 million in the second quarter, compared to net income of $22.9 million, or 63 cents per share, on revenue of $130.7 million in the same period a year ago.

Electric net income decreased $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021, and gas net income was flat.

MGE said that timing of 2021 depreciation and other operations and maintenance costs contributed to higher electric earnings in the second quarter of 2021. Depreciation and operations and maintenance costs increased during the rest of 2021 after significant capital projects were completed.

The new customer information system went live in September 2021 and the first phase of Badger Hollow Solar Farm was completed in November 2021. The second phase of Badger Hollow is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023 as MGE seeks carbon reductions of at least 80% from 2005 levels by 2030 and net-zero carbon electricity by 2050.

MGE has 159,000 electric customers in Dane County, and 169,000 natural gas customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties.

