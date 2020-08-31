MGE proposes one-year electricity rate freeze, 4% natural gas hike

MGE customers will begin paying for two large-scale solar farms in southwest and northeast Wisconsin that are expected to begin operation next year, which will increase the company’s revenue but provide savings on the fuel side.

The Citizens Utility Board, which represents residential and small businesses customers, the Wisconsin Industrial Energy Group, Renew Wisconsin and UW-Madison signed off on the negotiated settlement.

Tom Content, executive director of CUB, praised MGE for working together to keep electricity rates from rising during the pandemic and said the agreement gives the utility flexibility to manage upward pressure on rates driven by COVID-19.

“The proposed settlement agreement also carries forward many of the terms of the rate settlement CUB negotiated with MGE two years ago such as a profit level that is the lowest among the large utilities in Wisconsin,” Content said. “MGE has also committed to collaborate with CUB to assess the home energy burden of those who struggle the most to pay their energy bills, especially during this year of pandemic, recession and uncertainty.”

The Sierra Club, which was also involved in negotiations, opposes the deal.