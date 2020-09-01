MGE proposes 1-year electricity rate freeze, 4% natural gas hike

Clean Wisconsin did not sign off on the settlement, but does not plan to oppose it.

“We will continue to collaborate with MGE on many of their pilots, tariff changes, and on the increased focus on managing customer loads,” said Scott Blankman, director of energy and air programs. “They are moving in the right direction and we are looking to help them do more through our collaborative process.”

Pilot program

The settlement includes some new or expanded rate offerings, including a pilot program for commercial customers with electric vehicle fleets and one that would allow residential customers to pay a flat monthly rate for electricity from renewable sources.

Under that plan, a household using between 500 and 600 kilowatt-hours, roughly the average for MGE customers, would pay $104 per month. That’s about $6 to $10 more than under the regular rate structure.

MGE is also proposing to expand a voluntary program that offers refunds to customers who allow the utility to remotely adjust their smart thermostats at times when electricity demand is high.