MGE posts Q3 earnings higher than a year earlier
Representatives from Madison Gas and Electric, the Dane County Regional Airport and the Dane County Executive's office tour MG&E's solar field at the airport Wednesday. The 9-megwatt project has generated enough clean electricity to power more than 1,900 typical homes. 

Madison-based MGE Energy Inc. on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $34.9 million, up from $31.8 million a year ago.

On a per-share basis, the public utility holding company's earning were 97 cents, up from 88 cents a year earlier.

Revenues rose to $145.9 million from $135.2 million.

For the quarter, electric retail kilowatt-hour sales increased 2.2 percent compared to the third quarter of 2020. Electricity use by commercial customers was 4.5 percent higher during the third quarter of 2021, while electric residential consumption declined by 3.9 percent.

