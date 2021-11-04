MGE posts Q3 earnings higher than a year earlier

Madison-based MGE Energy Inc. on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $34.9 million, up from $31.8 million a year ago.
On a per-share basis, the public utility holding company's earning were 97 cents, up from 88 cents a year earlier.
Revenues rose to $145.9 million from $135.2 million.
For the quarter, electric retail kilowatt-hour sales increased 2.2 percent compared to the third quarter of 2020. Electricity use by commercial customers was 4.5 percent higher during the third quarter of 2021, while electric residential consumption declined by 3.9 percent.