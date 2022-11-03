 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MGE Energy reports Q3 earnings slightly lower than a year ago

Badger Hollow

Workers complete the first phase of the 300-megawatt Badger Hollow II solar farm in Iowa County in October. Utilities say rising labor and material costs have added nearly $32 million to the cost of the second phase of the project and delayed completion by three months.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

MGE Energy Inc. on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings that were slightly lower than the same period a year ago.

The Madison-based utility holding company reported third-quarter earnings of $33.7 million, or 93 cents per share, on revenue of $163.4 million.

In the third period a year ago, it had earnings of $34.9 million, or 97 cents per share, on revenues of $145.8 million.

