MGE Energy reports Q3 earnings slightly lower than a year ago

MGE Energy Inc. on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings that were slightly lower than the same period a year ago.
The Madison-based utility holding company reported third-quarter earnings of $33.7 million, or 93 cents per share, on revenue of $163.4 million.
In the third period a year ago, it had earnings of $34.9 million, or 97 cents per share, on revenues of $145.8 million.
