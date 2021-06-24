Metcalfe's Markets offering color-coded wristbands to signal social contact comfort level

“I think people might be getting more comfortable out there,” Wichmann said. “I think people were happy to go back to, you know, a little bit more interacting.”

Kevin Gherke, the assistant store director at the Hilldale location, said the store has received positive reactions to the bands since they were put out about two weeks ago.

“We want them (customers) to feel comfortable every time they come into the store,” he said. “I’ve seen a bunch of them put them on, and then it just kind of gives us a little heads up.”

Metcalfe said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s announcement that those who are vaccinated do not have to wear masks indoors inspired the chain to address varying comfort levels with loosening COVID-19 restrictions. He said his daughter was the one who had the idea for the stop-light-colored bands to help ease the transition.