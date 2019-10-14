A menswear store focused on casual clothing will open at Hilldale Shopping Center Tuesday, and two more stores -- a stationary bike retailer and a make-your-own candle shop -- are expected to open next month.
UNTUCKit, 700 N. Midvale Blvd. between Macy's and Pier South, opens Tuesday. The store specializes in casual men's shirts that are meant to be left untucked and are cut shorter than typical dress shirts.
New York-based UNTUCKit opened its first store in 2015 and has since opened more than 70 stores across North America along with an online shop.
Stationary bike retailer Peloton is set to open this fall at 708 N. Midvale Blvd. between Madewell and Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics. The retailer is known for its costly bikes, starting above $2,000. The bikes are internet-connected, and for about $40 per month, users can subscribe to stream Peloton workouts live or on-demand.
Peloton is listed on the Nasdaq under "PTON" following its initial public offering last month, opening at $27 per share. That price was down to about $22 per share Monday morning.
Paddywax Candle Bar plans to open in time for the holiday season. Customers will be able to choose their own containers and fragrances and pour their own candles at the shop, 542 N. Midvale Blvd. between Dumpling Haus and Muramoto Hilldale.
For $40 per person, customers can reserve a one-hour do-it-yourself candle making session, where beer and wine will also be for sale.