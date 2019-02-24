A memorial service for Electronic Theatre Controls co-founder Fred Foster will be held Monday, March 18 at 4 p.m. at the Overture Center for the Arts, at 201 State St. The service is open to the public, and will be live-streamed, as well.
Foster died on Feb. 8 at the age of 61. He co-founded ETC in 1975 and served as CEO of the Middleton company, which manufactures and installs lighting fixtures and controls systems at well-known entertainment, religious and architectural venues around the world.
In addition to its headquarters and manufacturing facility in Middleton and factory in Mazomanie, ETC has sales and service offices in eight other cities around the world. The company has 1,300 employees, including more than 900 in the Madison area.
Those who wish to make a contribution in Foster's memory can do so at "Behind the Scenes," a charity that supports entertainment technology industry professionals.