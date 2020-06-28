Meijer the latest entry into Sun Prairie's west side retail district

SUN PRAIRIE — One of Dane County’s major regional shopping destinations is getting a significant addition.

Meijer, a Michigan-based company that operates stores that sell a combination of general merchandise and groceries, has announced plans for a 200,000-square-foot store along with a convenience store to be built along Highway 151 on Sun Prairie’s west side.

The 51-acre project, at Blue Aster Boulevard and Mallard Drive, would include room for 10 other smaller businesses and be near an Aldi, Woodman’s Market and a massive Menards. Those businesses are across the street from Prairie Lakes, a shopping area at Highway 151 and South Grand Avenue that includes a Costco, Target, Home Goods, Five Below, Cabela’s, a Marcus cinema and many other restaurants, shops and service businesses that have arrived over the past 15 years.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

“Some were concerned (initially) that maybe there wasn’t enough market out there to fill up all of this commercial space that we had wrapped into our west side plan at that point. But clearly, at this point the market has been there,” said Scott Kugler, the city’s community development director since 2002, when the west side was largely farmland. “Clearly, Meijer’s a desirable tenant and we’d love to have them as part of our offerings here in Sun Prairie. There’s no doubt.”